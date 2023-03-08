First responders save mom & baby in premature labor

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW) — First responders at the City of Lockport Fire Department are being hailed for their quick response to saving two lives.

They performed an incredible childbirth for a pregnant mom who went into premature labor.

“I was just thinking to myself that I'm not going to make it — I'm going to die — the baby's not going to make it,” declared Rosanna Roman, mother.

Terrifying moments for the Lockport mother. Roman was just 24 weeks pregnant and profusely bleeding Saturday.

WKBW Rosanna Roman, mother, is thankful for the first responders.



Initially, she was going to drive herself to Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo, but then her 19-year-old son called 9-1-1. And that's when Lockport Fire Paramedic Karen Gavin arrived.

“I realized that she had lost a lot of bleeding in the house, but as transport progressed, it rapidly became apparent she was bleeding heavily and that she was going to need more advanced care,” remarked Karen Gavin, paramedic.

WKBW Lockport Fire Department Paramedic Karen Gavin.

They decided to go to Millard Fillmore Suburban in Amherst because it was closer, but then Roman went into labor.

“None of us had any idea the baby was coming, honestly, not even mom, so that was a big surprise,” recalled Gavin.

“To see life and death in the balance. It was like surreal then to see Karen — jump into action as a professional — it was amazing too,” recalled Sebastian Harris, father.

WKBW Sebastian Harris, father.

The baby's father Sebastian Harris says it was “frightening” and “powerful” to watch the first responder save his son's life as Gavin performed CPR.

“To see him. He wasn't responding in the beginning and then when she blew into his mouth, from that point on and he opened his eyes — she just kicked in — when he made that noise her mother instinct — I think that's what it was — just kicked in — she wasn't going to lose this baby,” Harris noted.

I asked Gavin how her training kicked in to save the baby boy.

WKBW Baby Sebastian at Children's Hosptial.

“At first it was startling because it was so unexpected and it was such an unusual birth — and for the child to come out completely within with the amniotic sac,” replied Gavin.

“I was terrified for my own life. I thought me and the baby weren't going to make it, but Karin really did an awesome job in the ambulance and I'm so thankful for her. If I would have driven myself in the car like I was trying to — me and the baby probably would have both not been here,” reflected Roman.

WKBW Baby Sebastian.

The baby is now named after his dad, Sebastian Harris. He is just one pound, ten ounces, and has since been transported to Children's in Buffalo. The baby is in stable condition.

WKBW A stork decal is now on the ambulance.

Gavin says she was in the right place at the right time and was thrilled to see everyone doing so well.

