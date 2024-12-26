Watch Now
First Night Buffalo: A family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration

Ring in the New Year with your family right in the comfort of your own home
Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ring in 2025 with First Night Buffalo, a family-friendly virtual New Year's Eve celebration.

Hosted by the Independent Health Organization in partnership with Oishei Children's Hospital, the free, two-hour online event offers virtual entertainment with local performers all from the comfort of your own home.

You can enhance this experience by purchasing a $25 party pack sold at 23 Tops locations and Explore and More Childrens Museum. $2 from every party pack sold will go directly back to Oishei Children's Hospital.

"It has everything you need in it for a great New Year's Eve celebration for your family," said Melanie Goehle, the manager of community initiatives with the Independent Health Foundation.

"This year we've got kazoos, disco spotlight, face paint, yo-yo's, bubbles, jump ropes, and all of these things are curated to go along with the performers in the show."

You can find additional event details on the First Night Buffalo website.

