First Look Buffalo Theatre Company kicks off their season in a new home

AMHERST, NY (WKBW-TV) — First Look Buffalo Theatre Company has landed in a new home at the 110 seat venue at Park School in Amherst. They just opened the season with a "Sci-Fi Double Feature."

Created by two TV, movie and theatre veterans, Bob Rusch and John Patrick Patti, the mission of the young theatre company is to present new works. Their opening production includes Reset by Samantha Macher and Overlay by Adam Hahn. Both plays are East Coast premiers.

Bob says "What sets us apart is that we don't just take submissions from around the country. We actually chose nine playwrights, three local and six from around the country."

The company also plans to present a series of staged productions, readings, and workshops throughout the year.

Park School is at 4625 Harlem Road, Amherst, NY.

More information and tickets at their website.