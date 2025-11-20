BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New details are emerging as Billionaire philanthropist Tom Golisano transforms the former Buffalo News building into an educational campus.

In October, Golisano announced that he had bought the building to open a second Golisano Institute for Business and Entrepreneurship location, which will join the original in Rochester.

WATCH: Golisano Institute to transform former Buffalo News building into Downtown Campus Center

Golisano Institute to transform former Buffalo News building into Downtown Campus Center

Ian Mortimer, Golisano Institute President, gave me a tour and shared specifics on how the former newspaper headquarters will be converted into a modern educational facility.

"The designs are just about done, so we're working with the city to make sure that all the T's are crossed and the I's are dotted," Mortimer said. "We have a vision for the 1st floor, the 4th floor and the 5th floor."

Mortimer said the first floor of the institute will welcome students and faculty inside a space known as "the forum."

"If you can imagine a stage sitting right there with seating for about 600 people," he said. "Part of our program is that every week we bring in a founder, entrepreneur, business leader, regionally, nationally, internationally, to share wisdom with our students."

The 4th floor of the building will be made into classrooms and new spaces for business education, while the 5th floor will include a cafe and areas for students to unwind and connect.

WATCH: First look at Golisano Institute inside former Buffalo News building

First look at Golisano Institute inside former Buffalo News building

The expansion of the Golisano Institute aims to create connections between its Buffalo and Rochester locations.

"We want our Rochester students to access the opportunities of Buffalo, and we want the Buffalo students to access the opportunities in Rochester, and then everything between being one business community," Mortimer said.

Mortimer said Golisano feels a strong connection to Buffalo, and expanding the institute here represents another way for him to give back to the community.

Classes in Buffalo are set to start next fall, with goals to enroll 400 students and create 80 jobs over the next four years.

