First Friday fish fries kick off across WNY

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Friday marked the first Friday of the Lenten season for many Christians in Western New York and throughout the world. For those practicing that means fasting from meat. So fish fries are in full swing, including one at the Sheridan Park Volunteer Fire Company in the Town of Tonawanda.

“I mean normally, we would do it inside. This year we're doing take out only,” said Sheridan Park Fire Company President Paul Palistrant.

On any given Friday, the cooks at Sheridan Park could serve up as many as 700 fish dinners. A big boost for this volunteer fire department.

The fire company was hoping to welcome people inside for a sit-down fish fry this year, but despite COVID-19 numbers dropping, they kept with the style of fish fry they planned, a drive-through.

“It hasn't been bad. We got used to doing the takeout only and we got it down pretty good,” added Palistrant.

