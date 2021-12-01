First ever "A Soulful Christmas" happening this weekend at the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor Commission (MSAAHCC) is getting into the Christmas Spirit. They're introducing their first ever A Soulful Christmas Inside the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor, looking to give back to the community while providing a fun holiday experience for the whole family.

“Designed to get the community out to visit our historic spaces and to celebrate the season,” said Terry Alford, Executive Director, MSAAHCC.

Who better to bring the holiday soul, than Kente Claus! He's one of Santa’s colleagues.

“The only similarity is that we work for the same company," said Kente Claus.

While Santa and the elves work hard in the North Pole, Kente Claus lives closer to the equato and his areas of focus are Africa and the Caribbean islands.

But for one special weekend, he’s here in Buffalo.

"This place is inspiring. There are not many places in all of the word—and I’ve traveled—that have such rich history," said Mr. Claus.

He will play a major role in the corridor's two days of holiday activities, music and vendors under heated tents.

"We’re gonna have a toy giveaway sponsored by WUFO Black Radio History Collective, we’re gonna have a performance by Enterprise Charter School, students will perform a hip hop nutcracker," said Audrey Clark, Project Manager, MSAAHCC.

Friday night will end with a tree lighting outside of the Michigan Street Baptist Church with the one and only Kente Claus.

It's all about celebrating and passing down our history.

"It's important to get the community out, namely families and children. This is a generational activity that we hope to see passed down to children and their children," said Alford.

The schedule of festivities are as follows:

December 3, 2021 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM

3:00 PM - 8:00 PM WUFO Toy Giveaway 143 Broadway

3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Food Drive for First Fruits Food Pantry & Clothing Closet at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist

3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Christmas Cookies Decorating Stations

3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Drop in Art Activities

7:00 PM - Christmas Tree Lighting outside the Michigan Street Baptist Church

December 4, 2021 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

10:00 AM - Inaugural Horse Drawn Wagon ride with Kente Claus

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM - Christmas Market (Vendor Application Open Now! See Below)

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM - Food Drive for First Fruits Food Pantry & Clothing Closet at Lincoln Memorial United Methodist

10:00 AM -4:00 PM Christmas Cookies Decorating Stations

10:00 AM - 4:00 PM Drop In Art Activities

11:00 AM - 3:00 PM - Public Horse Drawn Wagon Rides

11:30 AM - 3: 00 PM Storytelling by Tradition Keepers: Black Storytellers of Western New York & Kente Claus Story Book

Throughout the day there will be performances by a band from the Colored Musicians Club and local school choirs and theatre groups. The full schedule will be announced shortly.