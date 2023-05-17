Inaugural ‘Wing Walk’ happening Sunday to promote small businesses within the City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The inaugural “Wing Walk” has arrived in Buffalo where many will get to taste wing samples from six different restaurants within the City of Buffalo.

The chef and workers at the Lenox Grill are preparing the restaurant's famous Korean BBQ for the event.

“It’s what we’re known for here the Korean BBQ wing and sauce is very popular," says Len Mendez, General Manager at Lenox Grill. "The recipe is very special. Chief Mike has been working on it for a while. It’s his sauce. It’s an American Buffalo style of the Korean BBq sauce.”

Mumbo Wings & Things will be part of this Sunday’s event.

“I’m truly honored that I can be on that Wing Walk,” Lina Yong, Owner of Mumbo Wings & Things. “As a person that has the original wings that were presented in the early 60’s when my father John Young started Buffalo Wings so it’s really a privilege to be part of the Wing Walk.”

The walk will begin from the King of Wings mural on Jefferson Avenue.

“So it’s a little bit under a three-mile walk and at each place, there will be groups of 20 people give or take every fifteen minutes so the restaurants won’t be overwhelmed,” says David Seide, Founder of Buffalo Wing Walk.

The Wing Walk is an effort to promote the small business community in the City of Buffalo as well as its diversity.

“We did not only choose the mainstream places like the Anchor Bar, but we chose to include restaurants of color,” says Mark Moscato, Co-founder of Buffalo Wing Walk.

It’ll cost $49 to participate in the Wing Walk.

Click here to pre-register.

