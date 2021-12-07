Firefighters rescue five people from fire on Amherst Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire ripped through a building on Amherst Street in Buffalo after 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The Buffalo Fire Department responded to 293 Amherst Street, between Military Road and Grant Street. They rescued five people trapped inside. One person was taken to a local hospital, their current condition is not known. After rescuing the people inside, it took firefighters more than half an hour to put out the flames.

When a 7 Eyewitness News photographer arrived, a ladder was leaned up against the front of the building to access a second story window, which was broken. Heat and smoke damage could be seen on the siding near the back of the building on the southwest side around a second story window.

Firefighters at the scene tell 7 Eyewitness News the building is an old house that was converted into four apartments and a business, which is currently a medical marijuana dispensary. In total, nine people live there. Seven were inside the building at the time the fire started. The other two who were not rescued by firefighters were able to get out on their own.

One firefighter was hurt at the scene. The department says he passed out while fighting the fire and was taken to a local hospital. He's expected to fully recover.

A firefighter at the scene says they were able to respond quickly to the call because they were only a few blocks away shopping for the fire station at the Amherst Street Wegmans.

Firefighters have not indicated what could have caused the fire.