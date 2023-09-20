Firefighters, EMS workers protest for county-run EMS program in Niagara County

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fire and emergency medical workers in Niagara County voiced their frustrations Tuesday evening over county lawmakers dragging their feet on a county-run EMS program.

Dozens of first responders held a peaceful protest outside Niagara County Hall Tuesday evening. They say legislators haven't made any moves to implement a county-wide EMS program that was approved in June 2022 to help volunteer fire departments respond to calls more quickly.

The protesters said they were led to believe that service would have been up and running months ago. Without the extra help from the county, they said response times are increasing while the number of volunteer firefighters and EMS workers dwindles.

"We are losing manpower and we are all working days," said Paul Gurnett, chairman of the Niagara County Volunteer Firemen's Association. "We are just struggling and we asked for help. Last year, they gave it to us — they approved it. They just have not fulfilled the obligation and gotten it up and running yet."

Gurnett went on to tell 7 News last week, there was an incident in which a one-week-old baby was choking and the family had to wait 48 minutes for an ambulance. He said situations like that would not happen if the county-run program were up and running.

The Niagara County Legislature chairperson Becky Wydysh sent the following statement to 7 News in response to the protest: