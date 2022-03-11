Firefighters credit dog named "Jack" with saving person in Williamsville from fire

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Main-Transit Fire Department says a dog helped save its owner from an early morning fire on Friday.

Fire investigators say the fire broke out just after 7:00 a.m. in a house on Auxaire Drive but it was out before crews arrived on the scene.

The person who lives there told firefighters their dog, Jack, began barking to let them know part of a bedroom was on fire. Because of Jack, the person living there was able to open the door to the room, grab a fire extinguisher and put out the fire before it could spread.

The fire department said in a Facebook post this story is a good reminder to refresh yourself on how to use a fire extinguisher properly, to keep doors in your home closed to prevent fires from spreading, and to trust the animals in your home because they may be able to sense danger before you can.

You can learn more about how to properly use fire extinguishers with the "PASS" system here.