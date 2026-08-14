BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation has announced the launch of the "Arno Act," a grant program providing financial support to first responders across Western New York.

The program will fund professional development, training, and safety equipment for first responders. The application-based program is open to all departments, including but not limited to firefighters, law enforcement, and emergency service providers.

The foundation was created to carry on the legacy of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno, who died in the line of duty on March 1, 2023.

WATCH: Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation launches grant program for Western New York first responders

Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation launches grant program for Western New York first responders

James Fierro Jr., president and co-founder of the FAM Foundation, said the program is focused on helping first responders get home safely.

"Our question was, how do we help these people, you know, get home to their families every single day?" Fierro said. "That can have to do with training, that can have to do with equipment, and the fact is there is expenses, right? Everybody does as much as they can; how can we help them do more?"

The first grants under the "Arno Act" will be awarded to the Canandaigua Fire Department and the Erie County DHSES Fire Division. The awards will be presented at a cookout this Sunday, August 16, at Buffalo River Fest Park, from noon to 5 p.m.

More information about the event and the grant program is available at famgives.org.