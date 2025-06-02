Fired correction officers are suing New York State, DOCCS to get their jobs back

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A group of correction officers has filed a class action lawsuit against a long list of defendants, including the State of New York, the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and Governor Kathy Hochul.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York, claims the defendants unlawfully terminated correction officers who were exercising their legal rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act.

The plaintiffs involved in this case are seeking monetary damages and reinstatement of their employment.

This legal action comes months after correction officers across New York state went on strike, demanding safer working conditions inside prisons statewide.

On March 10, DOCCS Commissioner Daniel Martuscello announced the strike was over, and the over 2,000 people who remained on strike and did not return to work received termination letters.