Fire on Person Street ruled arson

WKBW
Posted at 6:20 AM, Mar 03, 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department worked overnight to battle a house fire on Person Street Friday.

The fire has now been ruled an arson per fire investigators.

Crews responded to the empty house fire just after 1 a.m. Friday.

The house was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived.

A city representative told 7 News no one was hurt.

There was about $1,000 in damage to the house. Another nearby home was also damaged.

The arson comes two days after a four-alarm fire in the Theater District killed Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno.

