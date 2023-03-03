Fire on Person Street ruled arson

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Fire Department worked overnight to battle a house fire on Person Street Friday.

The fire has now been ruled an arson per fire investigators.

Crews responded to the empty house fire just after 1 a.m. Friday.

The house was fully engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived.

A city representative told 7 News no one was hurt.

There was about $1,000 in damage to the house. Another nearby home was also damaged.

The arson comes two days after a four-alarm fire in the Theater District killed Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno.