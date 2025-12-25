Fire destroys Town of Hartland home, kills multiple animals

TOWN OF HARTLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fire destroyed a Niagara County home on Christmas Eve night.

The Niagara County Communications Center received a call just after 9 p.m. about a structure fire on Stone Road in the Town of Hartland. Multiple agencies from Niagara and Orleans counties responded.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office said a fire in the garage spread to the home. First responders quickly discovered that no one was home at the time, but said unfortunately multiple animals were killed.

Firefighters could be seen cutting through the roof as flames shot out from the home's upper level. A firefighter was seen carrying out a holiday gift.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.