"Finally, we've been paid," Buffalo healthcare workers receive bonuses from NYS

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — They were the last healthcare workers standing, the black sheep on Delaware Avenue. This money saga has now come to an end.

Employees at The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing waited more than a year for their bonus money, promised to them by Governor Kathy Hochul in January of 2022.

"These workers are low wage earners and this money can help do things in their daily lives, right? It was a real benefit that was offered by the state," said Emmanuel White, Administrative Organizer with the 1199 SEIU Union.

Confused about the timeline? Here's a breakdown.

Taylor Epps A timeline of our coverage of the Healthcare Worker Bonus issue



Now that they have this money, anywhere between $500-$3,000, workers tell 7 News they will use it to pay the bills, pay tuition and celebrate the upcoming holidays.

"I'm gonna use that money, do some shopping, put something up and just take care of business. It was definitely a wait, but it was worth it and I appreciate everybody," said Tanequa Everett, CNA at The Grand.

Others may still be waiting on that direct deposit to hit, there's still one more vesting period, so that money should be there by March at the latest.