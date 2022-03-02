Filmmaker Fred Olen Ray returns annually to put "The 716" in the movies

AMHERST, NY (WKBW-TV) — Fred Olen Ray has made more than two-hundred films. For the past several years he has returned to the Western New York Area to make a Christmas film.

On his last day of shooting for his latest production at the Northtown Center at Amherst, the movie maker told us why he likes this area, he said "Buffalo has a lot to offer. We like the winter, we like the snow, we like the small town atmosphere, and it also has some big set pieces like key bank center."

Fred says the first year he came to Buffalo the winter weather was a challenge for his actors. He says "I kept telling them once you get past this and you get home you'll forget how cold it was but you'll look at this film and see how beautiful it is forever."

The filmmaker has also become a fan of the area's food, especially fish fries. He says "I've tried them just about everywhere, if they have a fish fry I'll try it. I had one, not last night but I had one the night before, so I've had three since I've been here."