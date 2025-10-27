'In my eyes, he is family': Buffalo film highlights mental health and friendship

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A new documentary is making its world premiere on October 29, with a focus on bringing awareness to mental health issues through the story of an unlikely friendship.

"Travels with George: A Journey Through Depression, Connection & Friendship" chronicles the bond between an attorney who suffers from depression and a 9-year-old boy without a father. The film highlights how their relationship has evolved over 10 years, showcasing the power of human connection.

WKBW Dan Lukasik & George Hughes Tillmon.

Dan Lukasik was matched with 9-year-old George Hughes Tillmon through St. Luke's Mission on Buffalo's East Side. Tillmon didn't have a father and was grieving the loss of his grandfather.

"I was going through a difficult time, and he helped me through that time," Tillmon said.

WKBW George Hughes Tillmon.

Now 19, Tillmon maintained his bond with Lukasik for a decade. Their relationship has evolved into something much deeper than a mentorship.

"In my eyes, he is family," Tillmon said.

Lukasik feels the same way.

"We're best friends," Lukasik said. "We share everything, and George picks me up when I'm down. And I sometimes pick him up when he's down."

WKBW Dan Lukasik.

Tillmon credits Lukasik with shaping his life decisions and guiding him through difficult challenges.

"Being in each other's lives, he influenced me and helped me," Tillmon said. "Helped me navigate life and my decisions and a lot of the stuff that I've been through."

WKBW Dan Lukasik, a lawyer struggling with depression, was matched with 9-year-old George Hughes Tillmon.

Their story is now featured in a short documentary film called "Travels with George: A Journey Through Depression, Connection and Friendship," which aims to raise awareness around mental health issues. It premieres Wednesday night at UB's Center for the Arts.

"I don't want people to think that the film is about me and him, and it's really about God and human connection, and what humans, like us being connected and can do to people," Tillmon said.

Film trailer photo. Dan Lukasik & George Hughes Tillmon

The depth of their relationship became clear when Lukasik lost his brother a couple of years ago. During the memorial service, Tillmon provided comfort in a moment of need.

"I felt these hands rubbing my shoulders, and it was George who came for me," Lukasik said. "You know, my hour need and that was a pretty powerful, pretty powerful moment."

WATCH: 'Travels with George': Buffalo film highlights mental health and friendship

Tillmon recalls one of their few conflicts that happened when his grades were slipping in school.

"He sat me in the car, he was like, 'I know you're capable of better. I believe in you 1,000%. You need to get your grades up.' And I did," Tillmon said. "I think that was one of the few times I was actually angry at you."

Both men say their bond will last a lifetime.

"We have so many things that bind us together, and that's going to go on the rest of my life," Lukasik said.

"There's nothing I wouldn't do for him," Tillmon said. "And it's like I don't know what I would do if he wasn't in my life."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.