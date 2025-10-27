Film about Buffalo lawyer & student's bond to raise mental health awareness

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — A new documentary short film is making its world premiere on Wednesday, October 29, with a focus on bringing greater public awareness to mental health issues through the story of an unlikely friendship.

WKBW Dan Lukasik & George Hughes Tillmon.

"Travels with George: A Journey Through Depression, Connection & Friendship" chronicles the special bond between a local attorney who suffers from depression and a 9-year-old boy without a father whom he met a decade ago.

The film highlights how their relationship has evolved over 10 years, demonstrating the power of human connection.

Lukasik, a lawyer struggling with depression, was matched with 9-year-old George Hughes Tillmon through St. Luke's Mission on Buffalo's east side. George didn't have a father and was grieving the loss of his grandfather.

"I was just going through a difficult time, and he helped me through that time," George stated.

WKBW George Hughes Tillmon.

Now 19 and studying criminal justice at Hilbert College in Hamburg, George has maintained his bond with Lukasik for a decade. Their relationship has evolved into something much deeper than a typical mentorship.

"In my eyes, he is family," reflected George.

Lukasik feels the same way.

WKBW Dan Lukasik.

"We're best friends. You know, we share everything together. And George picks me up when I'm down. And you know, I sometimes pick him up when he's down," Lukasik noted.

George credits Lukasik with helping shape his life decisions and guiding him through challenges.

"I would say, being in each other's lives, he influenced me and helped me, and like, helped me, like, navigate life, and like, my decisions and a lot of the stuff that I've been through," George replied.

WKBW Dan Lukasik, a lawyer struggling with depression, was matched with 9-year-old George Hughes Tillmon.

Their unique story is now featured in a short documentary film called "Travels with George: A Journey Through Depression, Connection and Friendship," which aims to raise awareness around mental health issues. It premieres Wednesday night at UB’s Center for the Arts.

"I don't want people to like, be like, think that the film is about me and him, and it's really about God and human connection, and what humans, like us being connected and can like do to people," George remarked.

The depth of their relationship became especially clear when Lukasik lost his brother a couple of years ago. During the memorial service, George provided comfort in a moment of need.

Film trailer photo. Dan Lukasik & George Hughes Tillmon

"And it was just a couple of people in there, middle of the week, and I felt these hands rubbing my shoulders. And it was George who came for me. You know, my hour need...and that was a pretty powerful, pretty powerful moment," Lukasik recalled.

Even their disagreements reflect a parent-child dynamic. George recalls one of their few conflicts that occurred when he was in middle school and his grades were slipping.

"He sat me in the car, he was like, he was like, I know you're capable of better. I believe in you 1,000% and like he said, you need to get your grades up. And I did. I think that was a few, one of the few times I was actually angry at you," George remembers.

WKBW Dan Lukasik & George Hughes Tillmon.

Both men say their bond will last a lifetime.

"We have so many things that bind us together, and that's going to go on the rest of my life," Lukasik declared.

"There's nothing I wouldn't do for him. And it's like I don't know what I would do if he wasn't in my life," George responded.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

