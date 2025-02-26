FeedMore WNY reports increased need of food assistance throughout WNY

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW) — Food insecurity continues to rise Western New York, and FeedMore WNY is seeing the impact firsthand.

The nonprofit reports that in 2024, it provided food assistance to 165,722 individuals across Erie, Niagara, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties. That includes nearly 53,400 children and more than 41,200 older adults.

The growing demand marks a 46% increase in people served since 2021—excluding emergency response efforts—bringing the organization’s annual service numbers to levels previously seen only during major disasters like the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's very high and very expensive right now in terms of the cost of living and inflation," said Catherine Schick, FeedMore WNY public relations manager. "And at the same time, a lot of those pandemic era benefits that people were relying on have all gone away, but at the same time, the cost of living remains high."

The larger, unified headquarters, expected to be completed in 2026, will further expad its capacity and better serve the community.

In 2024 alone, FeedMore WNY distributed over 15.8 million pounds of food through food pantries, soup kitchens, and schools. The organization also provided nearly 1.5 million meals to home-delivered meal clients and community dining sites.

As the need continues to grow, FeedMore is urging the community to get involved. Donations, volunteering, and advocacy all play a role in keeping hunger-relief programs running.

For those in need of assistance—or those looking to help—more information can be found on FeedMore WNY.