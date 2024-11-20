FeedMore WNY kicks off 19th annual Operation Rock Out Hunger

Williamsville, N.Y. (WKBW)— FeedMore WNY 19th annual Operation Rock Out Hunger is officially underway.

Taking place at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital's parking lot where 97 Rock host DJ Jickster will live in the collection trailer throughout the duration of the event.

"I always say, I don't have to do this. I get to do this," said DJ Jickster. "We know this is a successful food drive. It has been in years past, but we want to surpass what we did last year with turkeys and donations."

Last year Rock Out Hunger collected 2,250 turkeys, more than $30,000 in monetary donations and more than 28,500 pounds of food. This year they are looking to surpass that.

"It's so humbling to see Western New Yorkers support this drive year after year," said FeedMore Public relations Manager, Catherine Shick. "We know that it's a tough ask sometimes to be able to ask you to come out with making those donations, but we're really grateful for anything that you can give."

Operation Rock Out Hunger is presented by 97 Rock, Kaleida Health and 7 News WKBW. It will go through Tuesday, Nov. 27. znd volunteers will be present on site collecting donations from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m.

You can find more information here.