FeedMore kicks off 'Spread the Love' peanut butter drive to fight hunger

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— FeedMore Western New York has launched its annual 'Spread the Love' peanut butter drive, aiming to collect 10,000 pounds of peanut butter by the end of February to help fight hunger in the community.

The drive encourages donations of peanut butter, which is a highly requested item at food banks due to its nutritional value, shelf stability, and versatility. Alternative nut butters and peanut butter and jelly combinations are also accepted.

"We know it's a big ask, but we know that Western New York continues to be absolutely generous," said Catherine Shick, FeedMore WNY public relations director. "We are really confident that we're going to continue to have these donations coming in to support our neighbors in need."

FeedMore is collecting donations throughout February, with options to donate in person at 91 Holt St Warehouse or online. Local businesses, schools, and community groups are encouraged to participate in the effort.

Every jar donated brings FeedMore closer to its goal of combating food insecurity in Western New York. Those interested in contributing can find more information on how to donate or start their own peanut butter drive on FeedMore's website.

