Feed baby bison or get a camel kiss at Hidden Valley Animal Adventure

VARYSBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — No need to take a tropical vacation to visit an animal safari, you can drive 40 minutes from Downtown Buffalo to Varysburg for an adventure.

"If you're an animal lover and you haven't been to hidden valley, you're missing something I think, it is a hidden gem in Wyoming County," said Barbara Dominesey, General Manager.

From zebras to peacocks to an ostrich named Bonnie, you can see all kinds of animals on their 60+ acres of land. And you can feed them from the window of your car.

"The animals are right at your eye level, you're in your car and they come into your window. You could be feeding a bison and it will have it's head and tongue in your window. So you'll get the tickle of a tongue and that surprises many people," said Dominesey.

If you're not sure about that kind of surprise and want to keep animal grain out of your car, you can take a safari bus ride.

"On the bus you're a little higher up, so you're pouring grain into their mouth. It's a different experience, but it's also a guided tour so you'll get some education," said Dominesey.

In the past year, they've seen more than 100 babies born, they hope animal lovers pay them a visit for the rest of the summer season, open seven days a week until Labor Day.

"I think people just -- they kind of forgot about us a little bit with COVID and they're making decisions on how to spend. I think we are a gem in WNY," said Dominesey.