BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging a Buffalo man with assaulting an FBI agent in July.

The U.S. Attorney's Office announced that 27-year-old Tyler Collins has been charged with assaulting a federal officer.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

According to Assistant U.S. Attorney Franz M. Wright, Collins allegedly punched an FBI agent after being denied entry into the FBI-Buffalo Division building on July 12 around 4 p.m.