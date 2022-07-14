Man arrested after assaulting FBI agent

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo man was arrested after assaulting a federal agent.

Officials say Tyler Collins tried to enter the FBI-Buffalo Division building on July 12 around 4 p.m. but was denied by security.

Collins was approached by federal agents after repeatedly yelling into an intercom. He then punched one of the agents, physically assaulting them.

One of the other agents discharged pepper spray, but Collins fled to Elmwood Avenue. He was later found walking on Delaware Avenue and was arrested.

His charge has a maximum penalty of eight years in prison.