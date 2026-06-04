Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Lockport

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — State police are investigating a deadly high speed crash involving a motorcycle. It happened just after 8:00 p.m. last night along Fisk Road in Lockport.

Troopers say a driver heading westbound cut in front of the motorcycle rider who was going in the opposite direction and twice the speed limit. They say that person making a turn never saw the motorcycle coming. The rider died as a result.

Troopers say the driver was not impaired. They have not released the victim's identity.