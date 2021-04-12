Fatal crash prompts safety concerns with Hamburg roundabout

Driving through a roundabout can be confusing, just ask Shawn Griffin.

“People pull out in front of you and don’t look. It is a dangerous situation if you’re not paying attention,” he said.

Griffin would know. The Hamburg homeowner lives on South Park Avenue which is down the road from the roundabout where a bicyclist was struck and killed last month.

There is a sign here on South Park Avenue that indicates the roundabout is coming. You can see if also shows the speed is reduced to 15 mph. The concern though is that it doesn’t give drivers enough warning the roundabout is coming.

“If you had some signage or blinking lights it would alert people to an oncoming situation,” Griffin explained.

Hamburg Town Supervisor James Shaw agrees.

“Enhanced signage would be good at a greater distance to alert motorists,” Shaw said.

He said that’s something the town may consider. Homeowners like Shawn Griffin think it’s the right move.

“A traffic circle requires more awareness than other traffic devices.”

