TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town of Hamburg police say officers are investigating an injury accident at South Park Avenue and Sowles Road Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a victim was taken to ECMC with a head injury.

The information was posted on the department's Facebook page around 2 p.m. and police said traffic would be impacted in the area for several hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.