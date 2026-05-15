TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The owners of the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls are seeking millions in tax breaks from the Niagara County Industrial Agency, citing challenging retail conditions and a decline in shoppers traveling in from Canada.

The Niagara Gazette reports the full ask totals $17 million in tax breaks.

Town Supervisor Sylvia Virtuoso says she expects it to be approved, pointing to the outlets' importance as an employer and a key tax generator for both the town and Niagara County.

WATCH: Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls seeks tax breaks to stabilize financial future

Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls seeks tax breaks to stabilize financial future

"Sales tax generator for Niagara County, not just the town, it provides over 50% of the sales tax," Virtuoso said. "It employs 800 people in that mall, and without the mall, all the surrounding businesses will not survive. All of the restaurants, all of the other small mom and pops, and the surrounding area, it's a great asset for us, and we can't lose it."

A public hearing on the future of the outlets is set for June 2.