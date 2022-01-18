Family owned Weber's Mustard celebrates 100 years as WNY's favorite condiment

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV} — Suzanne Desmond's grandfather Joseph Weber started making and selling his popular horseradish mustard in 1922. Suzanne remembers their visits to the Broadway Market, she says "I looked at my Grandfather as this God-because we'd walk through the Broadway market and everyone knew him."

Twenty-five years ago Suzanne and her husband Steve took over the business. Steve created several new products. He says "In 1998 I came up with the idea of honey mustard-it was in a dream."

For their 100th Anniversary they are putting out retro 16oz bottles and labels and they have autographed 100 bottles. Steve says "It will be a treasure hunt to find the collectible anniversary bottles."

When Suzanne is wearing her Weber's t-shirt or jacket, people often come up to her and "They will stop me and ask if I work at Webers...and I say my grandfather started the business and their eyes get real big and I'll say stop it-it's just mustard."

You can get more information about Weber's Mustard at their website.

