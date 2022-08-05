Family owned Seabreeze Amusement Park has been providing family fun for 143 years

IRONDEQUOIT, NY (WKBW-TV) — Just north of Rochester on Lake Ontario is Seabreeze Amusement Park. What may be the most amazing aspect of this family fun spot is that it has been run buy the same family since it opened in 1879.

General Manager Genevieve Norris-Brown is the sixth generation of her family to continue running the park. She says "We consider ourselves caretakers of this place and really it's the memories created from generation to generation that makes this place special."

Seabreeze Amusement Park features all the fun rides you would expect. The Jack Rabbit, a traditional wooden roller coaster is 102 years-old. Genevieve says about the Jack Rabbit "As much as it looks old we have replaced every piece of wood on there."

The newest addition is the Time Machine ride. They get great reviews on their park food and visitors are allowed to bring in their own food. There is also a water park here, games, shows, shops, and a carousel museum. They close for the season September 12.

You can get more information and tickets at their website.