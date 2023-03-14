Family of teen killed in crash on Delaware Road files lawsuit against Town of Clarence

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A lawsuit was filed in State Supreme Court Tuesday by the family of Lauren Taggart against the Town of Clarence, alleging negligence by the town contributed to a crash that killed two teens in 2022.

17-year-old Lauren Taggart and 17-year-old Luke Malinich were killed in a crash on Delaware Road near Goodrich Road in March 2022. According to police, Malinich was driving east on Delaware Road, when the vehicle he was driving— owned by Taggart's mother— crossed into the oncoming lane, went off the road, flipped, and hit a tree.

The lawsuit accuses the town of being "reckless, careless and negligent in their ownership, operation, control, design construction, installation, excavation, paving and special use of Delaware Road."

According to the lawsuit, this caused the roadway to become uneven and dangerous and was in that condition for a "substantial period of time prior to the happening of the accident." The lawsuit says the town's conduct led to the crash.

7 News reached out to the town attorney and was told the town cannot comment on ongoing litigation.

Friends Malinich and Taggart organized a GoFundMe for the families of both teens, which has raised over $25,000.