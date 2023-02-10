Families of Flight 3407 gather to mark 14 years since tragic plane crash

CLARENCE CENTER (WKBW) — An emotional day at the Clarence Volunteer Fire Company, as families, friends and first responders gathered to mark 14 years since the tragic crash of Continental Flight 3407.

"It's unbelievable that a commercial flight crashed on one of the local streets just steps away from this fire hall", said Karen Eckert, who lost her sister Beverly Eckert in the crash of Flight 3407, "you are all deeply appreciated."

"The loss not only changed the lives of the 3407 families, but it also changed the lives of this community, it's first responders, and myself personally," said David Bissonette, Town of Clarence Emergency Manager, who led the emergency response to the tragedy in 2009.

The crash of Flight 3407 on February 12, 2009, killed all 45 passengers on board, as well as four crew members and one person on the ground.

The ceremony on Friday included a quiet walk to the 3407 Memorial in Clarence. Those in attendance placed flowers in honor of their loved ones and reflected with many of the families that were impacted.

"It's always emotional to be with them," said Karen Wielinski, whose husband Doug Wielinski died when the plane hit the family's home, "I've gotten to learn so much about their loved ones over the years. Once you know that, you feel like you knew these people."

Following the tragedy in 2009, the victims' families worked diligently to improve safety regulations and pilot training requirements which were eventually included in the Federal Aviation Administration Act of 2010. The importance of protecting those requirements was a key focus at the event.

"This year is the FAA reauthorization and we are carrying the message loud and clear that we are not going to tolerate a rollback of safety regulations," said Captain Jason Ambrosi, President of the Airline Pilots Association.

Captain Ambrosi says that pilots are unified on the need to keep the qualifications in place.

"The record proves it. We have a 99.8% improvement in fatality rate. We have not had a fatal accident since the passage of that bill. Again, the U.S. is the gold standard of aviation safety and we should not get complacent and allow roll back of those regulations that brought us to that point,"

The fight to keep safety regulations was also top of mind for the 3407 families that are still mourning the loss of loved ones.

"With the love and support of this group, that has made me make it through," said Cheryl Borner, who lost her husband Dave Borner in the crash, "When I come here I feel empowered. I am amazed by the people in this group that keep the aviation safety going."