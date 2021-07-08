Watch
Families are welcome as WNY Book Arts Center kicks off "Bookfest 2021"

Bookfest starts Saturday July 10th
Mike Randall
Posted at 11:06 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 11:06:58-04

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Last year the WNY Book Arts Center had a virtual event because of the pandemic. Communications Director Mel Rechin says that this year's "Bookfest", starting Saturday July 10th, will be the real deal.

Mel says "It's actually our tenth annual event-and this year it's going to be running all Summer long." adding "We have art making demos and activities in our studio here and also explorations in out gallery."

The book center attracts artists like Rachel DeCicco whose show will open there July 16th. Mel says non-artists are welcome to come in and dabble in book-making and printing too.

There is also a gift shop that features many handmade items. You can get more information at their website.

WNY Book Arts Center is located at 468 Washington Street, Buffalo, NY 14203

