'Families and children are going to benefit from’: Erie 1 BOCES plans to build special ed school

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW) — Erie 1 BOCES wants to build a new centralized school to meet the growing needs of special education students across Erie County.

“There's been, in the last 10 years, as we looked at our 19 school districts, a 14% increase in students classified with special needs,” explained Dr. Michael Capuana, superintendent, Erie 1 BOCES. “We're very excited about the opportunity to bring this idea to reality.”

WKBW Dr. Michael Capuana, superintendent, Erie 1 BOCES.

Sometimes these students are not getting the support they need because of the high number seeking special education in a school classroom.

"I could tell she misses being in a classroom setting,” declared Jessica Binkowski, parent.



"And she really needs to be in school,” noted Paul Binkowski, grandfather.

WKBW Samantha Binkowski of West Seneca.

In September, I introduced you to Samantha Binkowski of West Seneca. She has autism. Binkowski’s family tells me she remains on a waitlist to be placed in a special needs program in the West Seneca School District but desperately needs a classroom setting.

The leader of Erie 1 BOCES tells me they are responding to a big increase from 19 school districts when it comes to helping students with special needs.

WKBW Outside of Winchester Academy in West Seneca.

"With this new campus space that we're in the process of designing and developing, we anticipate being able to serve those 325 students, plus an additional 180 to 200 K-12 students from across Western New York,” said Capuana.

"And what BOCES is doing is recognizing the fact that we need a little bit more help and providing placements for kids,” replied Michael Cornell, superintendent, Hamburg Central School District.

WKBW Michael Cornell, superintendent, Hamburg Central School District.

Hamburg Superintendent Cornell tells me he supports the creation of a centralized school because the volume of students classified in his district has spiked.

"So as a percentage of our student population, it's probably 50 or 60% higher today than it was 10 years ago,” described Cornell. “I think it's something that families and children are going to benefit from."

WKBW Proposed school building.

BOCES is not revealing the actual site for the building or the projected costs right now, but it is scheduled to begin construction sometime next year.

"Our plan is to, in the coming weeks, be able to announce formally the partnership and the location of the campus. again, we're focusing on a centralized location that will provide access and efficiencies for the 19 school districts across Erie 1,” announced Capuana. “We're hoping to open the campus as soon as September of 2026."

