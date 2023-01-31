Fall Out Boy to bring 'So Much For (Tour) Dust' tour to Darien Lake in August

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Fall Out Boy is bringing its summer tour to Darien Lake Performing Arts Center, promoting its new album, "So Much (for) Stardust."

The band will perform at Darien Lake on Friday, August 4, with openers Bring Me The Horizon, Royal & The Serpent and Games We Play.

The 30-stop So Much For (Tour) Dust tour starts at Wrigley Field in Chicago and ends with the band's only international stop, Japan.

Pre-sale VIP packages are available on Thursday, February 2 starting at 10 a.m. through Live Nation. General sale begins Friday at 10 a.m.

Fall Out Boy formed in a Chicago surburb in 2001, and became one of the largest bands in 2000s emo. Throughout the 2000s, the band released hit albums Take This To Your Grave (2003), From Under The Cork Tree (2005), Infinity On High (2007) and Folie á Deux (2008).