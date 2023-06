BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a place where fairies and flowers reign supreme.

Wegmans and the Western New York Rose Society hosted a Fairy Festival" and Rose Show at the Botanical Gardens on Sunday.

This gives adults the opportunity to see a wide variety of roses, and ask experts for some advice on how to take of them at home.

For the kids, it's a chance to dress up and learn a wide variety of things about nature.

The Fairy Festival is also part of Wegmans Day of Play program for kids.