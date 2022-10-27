Facing the end of the world in a new play by first-time Buffalo playwright

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Five friends decide to hang out together as an asteroid hurtles towards earth. That is the premise of BRACE FOR IMPACT a new play by actor and first-time playwright Vincent DeStefano.

Vincent got the idea for the play during COVID. He says "Around the pandemic, we had a lot of time on our hands so I said I gotta come up with something creative. Something about the pandemic and the end of the world, kind of popped in my head."

Directed by Mike Dobin, the play features all local talent including Taylor Lee Hall, Colleen Pine, Sean Patrick Ryan, Andrew Brown and he playwright himself Vincent DeStefano.

According to Vincent the black comedy has a lot of humor. He says "I think the message overall is maybe, not take life for granted"

Produced by Belissama Productions, the play is on stage now for seven performances at the Marie Maday Theatre at Canisius College, 2048 Main Street Buffalo, NY 14208. You can check this link for tickets.