FAA flight reductions could cause nationwide delays and cancellations amid government shutdown

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW)— America’s busiest airports, including those in New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and Chicago, are expected to see hundreds of flight cuts starting Friday as the Federal Aviation Administration reduces air traffic amid the ongoing government shutdown.

The FAA says the extraordinary step is needed to maintain safety as air traffic controllers continue working unpaid, many on six-day schedules with mandatory overtime. The strain has already led to longer wait times and flight delays at major hubs across the country.

While the Buffalo Niagara International Airport is not directly impacted, the NFTA says local travelers could still feel the ripple effect.

“If you’re getting a connecting flight, then that could have a domino effect,” said Kelly Khatib, the NFTA’s Public Information Officer. “We just want to make sure that anyone who is flying — whether it’s for the Bills game or any trip is prepared for what could be a rough travel weekend.”

Khatib advises travelers to check their flight status often, arrive early, and plan for longer TSA and boarding times as the shutdown continues.

The FAA says the reduction will remain in place as long as necessary to keep air travel safe.