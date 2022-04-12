Eye-catching camera work by area High School students at the Kenan Center

LOCKPORT, NY (WKBW-TV) — It is an opportunity for High School photographers to shine. The 35th Annual Storrs All High Photo Show is up and running at the Kenan Center House Gallery in Lockport.

Clarence High School senior Holly Bauernfeind received a merit award in the juried show for her haunting self-portrait. She has plans to be a professional photographer some day. She says "I just love it so much."

The show was open to area High Schools grades 9-12. There are 63 photographs in the exhibition. Clarence won "Best School" with nine entries. Will Wertheim was awarded "Best Photo Journalism".

Keri Graf is the photography instructor at Clarence High School. She says "To have your entire school selected is a very exciting thing, I got to share it with my photography classes, they were so excited, they all applauded."

The show runs through April 24th. Details available at the Kenan Center website.

