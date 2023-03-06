Extreme weather affecting local grape growers

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — While we've had ice storms, blizzards and snow the height of Josh Allen, we've also had some mild temperatures and warmer winter months. Experts warn climate change could impact our local wineries.

"Last year, we had a cold snap, much like they had in Nova Scotia recently and that killed, down to the ground, quite a few of our merlot and pinot noir vines," said Robin Ross, owner of Arrowhead Spring Vineyards in Lockport.

Between high temperatures out in California and cold snaps here, studies suggest the areas suitable for grape growing on a global scale will decrease by 19% to 62%.

How do cold temperatures affect grapes?

High quality wines need three things to thrive:

Warm temperatures

No extreme heat

Low risk of frost damage

Thanks to extra warmth from the Niagara Escarpment, Arrowhead is in a good spot to grow and sell 22 varieties. Grape vines can actually withstand some pretty low temperatures, but it's the cold snaps that cause damage.

Taylor Epps Cold snaps last winter hurt merlot and pinot noir crops



"The plants really aren't prepared. It would be like you and I being outside thinking it was say 50 degrees and all of a sudden, it's 5 degrees...it harms our bodies, the same thing happens to the plants,"

Some greats do well in cold temps, others not so much:

Can stand up to 5 to -5F (more sensitive grapes): Merlot, Syrah, Sauvignon blanc, Zinfandel

0 to -8F: Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir, Pinot grigio, Gewurztraminer

-5 to -10F: Riesling, Cabernet franc, Chambourcin

-10 to -15F (hardy grapes): Cayuga White, Chardonel, Traminette, Norton, Seyval blanc, Vignoles

What about ice wine?

That's also tough, but they just planed some vines to go for it. To make ice wine, you need temperatures around 17 degrees and below for more than eight hours, according to Ross.

She says the only time they would've been able to harvest some ice wine would've been during the Blizzard of '22, which would've been too dangerous to harvest anyway.

Plus, this past February was one of the warmest on record for WNY, which doesn't help.

So what happens now?

Well in the long run, it could take a toll financially for vineyards. Losing an acre of grapes would mean $6,000 down the drain for Arrowhead.

"At the same time you're paying everyone to be out in the vineyard, all the inputs are there but no money's coming out, so it does have quite the financial impact," said Ross.

She says losing out on money could raise the prices on their bottles of wine as well.

Taylor Epps Loss of grape vine crops could mean more expensive wine



Planning ahead is the name of the game.

"We actually try to plant more vines than we're going to need with the idea that we'll sell the excess, so we may not have excess to sell for a few years," said Ross.

Despite not knowing what lies ahead, she says she's optimistic about the future and is ready to roll with the punches.