Experts say there are a large number of jobs open in Western New York as unemployment benefits end

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With four federal unemployment programs ending for millions of Americans, the job hunt is on.

"I think we're starting to see a trend of people looking for their next job opportunities which is awesome to see," Lauren Lewis, a partner at StaffBuffalo, said.

Lewis said there are plenty of jobs available in Western New York.

"There's a large number of jobs open in Western New York across a variety of industries. Across manufacturing, warehouse positions, customer service positions, in the hospitality and restaurant industries you're seeing it," Lewis said.

Lewis said positions are available across nearly every industry at every level.

"There's positions from entry level positions, customer service positions, administrative positions, up to great accounting jobs and attorney positions," Lewis said.

Jimmy Butera, the president of the Western New York Restaurant Association, said 80-90% of restaurants have openings.

"It's not like one position is available. There's many positions all around," Butera said.

Butera said he's hoping restaurants see more applications this week.

"I am very hopeful for that. Fingers crossed. I hope that it's not just the restaurant industry but it's all industries seeing applicants coming through," Butera said.

With so many looking to hire, Lewis said there are ways employers can make themselves stand out.

"Employers can really set themselves apart by talking about everything they offer beyond the day to day of the job like what their culture is like at the organization, what type of benefits they offer, what the schedule is like," Lewis said.

Lewis said if you're seeking a job, don't be afraid to put yourself out there.

"Don't be hesitant. Start getting out there. Put your feelers out there. Connect with people you know that have positions at companies that you are interested in or are in a field or a type of job that you're interested in. Put your feelers out there. Start talking to people. Start applying to positions and especially, go on those interviews," Lewis said.

