Experts are responding to North Park's uptick in car thefts with ways to stay safe

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The recent spike in car thefts has left many Buffalo residents looking for answers. While several investigations are underway, 7 News spoke with local experts and city officials to see what you can do to keep your cars where they belong.

7 News last spoke with North Park resident Tom Santalucia Sunday night. He explained how both his and his wife’s cars had been stolen from in front of their home.

"I'm like they're not here," said Santalucia. "She came downstairs and we looked. You know looked down the street, walked down the street. Walked down the street and looked. I mean there wasn't even broken glass. There was nothing."

Luckily, just the next day, Santalucia and his family were able to get some good news. He told 7 News the East District Buffalo Police Department called and found out both of their cars were found. One vehicle was towed and the other was found on LaSalle Ave.

7 News reporter Sydni Eure went to the Buffalo City Impound and spoke with workers who told her they were called to pick up four stolen and dumped Kia's in just one shift.

Buffalo City Spokesperson, Mike DeGeorge said police say there are three main reasons why many if these cars are being taken.

"Folks leaving their cars running," said DeGeorge. "Even if it's for 10 seconds to run into the convenience store to get something or to pay for gas. Police say that within the snap of a finger the car could be gone."

DeGeorge also said when it comes to key fobs, don't leave them in your car alone no matter what.

"Yeah I think a lot of its common sense," said Rocky Casullo, Casullo's Automotive Services. "In today's world we definitely don't want to leave your key fobs inside your car. It's just basically like leaving you key in your ignition. So we tell all out customers, when you're done pull the keys, lock it, make sure your vehicle is secure."

Casullo also said many people may think remote car starters make your car more prone to theft but he told 7 News, in some cases it could actually help.

"You still have to have key to start that vehicle," said Casullo. "In today's world a remote starter can almost help theft. Its theft deterrent because a lot of remote starts will allow you to track you vehicle. So there's drone tracking so you'll know where your vehicle is, when it is and what time and where it's driving down the road."

DeGeorge said when it comes to protecting you Kia, Police say a few small adjustments could make a huge difference.

"If you have two cars, put the Kia in front of the other vehicle so that it's tougher to steal, tougher to make off with," said DeGeorge.

7 News asked DeGeorge if the police have made any progress stopping or resolving any of the car theft cases.

"Police have recovered some vehicles and they've made at least one arrest when it comes to stolen vehicle recently," said DeGeorge.

While police continue investigating this series of car thefts, Casullo encouraged everyone to keep this one thing top of mind.

"I think that cars are less prone to theft when the old saying just using common sense is there," said Casullo.