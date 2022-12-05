North Park residents report a string of car thefts between Hertel Ave and Linden Ave

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For Tom Santalucia and his family, the day started out the same as any other.

"We woke up Friday morning," said Santalucia. "Getting ready to take the kids to school."

However, Santalucia soon realized that ride to school was going to be a little more complicated.

"I had the kids, I'm like girls go to the car it's on the street," said Santalucia. "And they're like no, it's not. I'm like yes it is. And they're like no, the cars not here."

Just moments after he realized his car was gone, we noticed his wife car had been taken too.

"Every time we tell someone what happened they're like 'both of them?'," said Santalucia. "It's so hard to believe."

But for North Park residents, it is becoming a believable trend.

"On Monday at 5 am our lower tenants texted me and said our cars were broken into, your car alarm went off, it woke me up," said North Park resident Alyssa Charlton. "I went out there and nobody was out there."

Charlton said at 10 am the next day, in broad day light, things got even worse.

"I was just working away," said Charlton. "I got up to take a little break. I just kind of walked around my house and looked out my back door and saw that my car was gone."

Both Charlton and Santalucia told 7 News they didn't hear any signs of a break in or see any broken glass left behind. Charlton said she was able to have a look at what happened thanks to a neighbors security footage.

"They came from the back, around to our garage and just went right into the garage," said Charlton. "Very clearly just got in the car, pulled out and left."

A city spokesperson told 7 News the matter is still under investigation. The spokesperson said most break ins are happening between Hertel and Linden in cars that were left running, had key fobs left inside or was a Kia.

Santalucia said this theft has impacted his family greatly and isn't looking forward to car shopping or taking on two new car payments. A family member started a GoFund Me page to help the Santalucia's with all they have lost.

Charlton and Santalucia said they are still left without cars and told 7 News officers said it could take up to two weeks to get answers.

"It really is violating," said Charlton. "It's scary, we changed all of our locks because my spare key is missing. We put up cameras and like a whole security system and everything."

Santalucia said he thinks everyone should do the same.

"If you thought about getting a ring doorbell, you don't think they work, whatever else," said Santalucia. "Install it because it could be you next."