Executive order to suspend U.S. refugee admissions program raises concerns in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — President Trump issued an executive order suspending the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program on January 27 which has caused concern among local refugee organizations.

The International Institute of Buffalo, which resettles over 500 refugees annually, is facing potential funding cuts due to the suspension of the program,. The organization's federal funding is largely tied to the arrival of new refugees, which will be halted under the new order.

"This is very scary," said Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, Executive Director of the International Institute of Buffalo. She expressed concern that the suspension would negatively impact both her clients and the organization.

Rizzo-Choi emphasized that the refugee resettlement program involves individuals who have been thoroughly vetted and legally admitted to the U.S. She criticized the executive order for conflating legal refugee resettlement with other forms of immigration, causing public confusion.

"It's important that people distinguish between the different routes and how people come here," said Rizzo-Choi. "The refugee resettlement program is made up of people who waited a long time and they are vetted and have been securely put through the process to come here. They are coming in lawfully, and it's very frustrating to see this executive order even, that is conflating these two things. Legal resettlement compared to migrants that are showing up and seeking asylum. It's two very different things."

The suspension of the refugee admissions program could have significant local impacts, affecting both the International Institute of Buffalo's operations and businesses that rely on refugee labor and skills.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.