Everyone loves Linda; The Linda Club is holding its convention in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — The beauty of Niagara Falls draws tourists and conventions from across the world. And this weekend, there is a very special club in town.

The Linda Club is holding its 35th convention at the Sheraton Niagara Falls. The Linda Club is a group of more than 130 women from across the country where the only requirement for membership is having the first name of Linda.

"When you see all the Linda's together people are like, 'I want to be one of them', people try and change their name and everything," Linda Norris told 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo.

Jay Fair 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo meets with members of the Linda Club at the Sheraton Niagara Falls. The Linda Club also goes by the acronym L.I.N.D.A. which also stands for Lindas Involved In Network Development Association.

The Linda Club is a Non-For-Profit Organization that also uses the acronym L.I.N.D.A. or "Lindas Involved In Network Development Association". The group started almost 40 years ago. The first Linda Club convention was held in 1987.

"It was going to be a one time party, but 160 Lindas showed up," said Linda Seibert, "We've been in Florida, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Nebraska and California."

Linda was the number one baby name in the United States from 1947 to 1952. In 2022, it ranked 805 in popularity.

So why was Niagara Falls chosen as the destination this year?

"I'm originally from the Town of Tonawanda," said Convention Coordinator Linda Norris. "They've all had on their bucket list Niagara Falls, they've been bugging me for years."

To say the Linda Club is one proud group would be an understatement.

There are Linda Club T-shirts, business cards, and even a Linda Club scholarship. The Linda Club will hold silent auctions and raffles during the weekend convention and donate the proceeds to Nickel City Canine Rescue. The group will tour Niagara Falls and plan to ride the Maid of the Mist.

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo spoke with several of the Linda's in attendance to learn more about what the club means to them.

Linda Norris - Radcliffe, Kentucky (Town of Tonawanda Native)

Jay Fair Linda Norris is a member of the Linda Club and organized the convention being held in Niagara Falls this weekend.

"We've made so many friends. We travel, we see each other if we are in their state. It's just so much fun. We've just made some really good friends."

Linda Padgurskis - Chicago, Illinois

Jay Fair Linda Padgurskis is a member of the Linda Club. She is attending the Linda Convention from Chicago, Illinois this weekend.

"It changed my life. There is no question. It is one of the highlights of my year. I always get emotional. It's just three days of fun. The friendships that we have, you can't compare it."

Linda Seibert - Lyndon, Illinois

Jay Fair Linda Seibert is a member of the Linda Club and is attending the convention from Lyndon, Illinois

"It's been fun, It's been an experience. I love it. We just really have a great time."

The Linda Club is inviting any Linda that would like to be involved to join the club. For more information you can go to www.LindaClub.Org

The 2024 Linda Club Convention will be held in Michigan.

