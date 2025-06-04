Watch Now
'Everybody is ready to get out and enjoy': Warm weather boosts businesses in Western New York

Western New Yorkers were out enjoying the sunshine on Tuesday, from Dockside Bar &amp; Grill to the North Tonawanda City Market.
NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's been a long winter and a rough stretch of spring here in Western New York. Lucky for Steve Kropf, a veggie retailer at the North Tonawanda City Market, summer is less than three weeks away.

"It's major," Kropf said. "You see the traffic double when the weather straightens out."

"Definitely better for business when the weather is nice," said customer Heather Sternin of Tonawanda.

Over at Dockside Bar & Grill, people piled onto the patio to enjoy Tuesday's weather.

"Total change of pace for us from the wintertime," said Dockside Bar & Grill General Manager Marty Skyes. "Everybody is ready to get out and enjoy the nice weather."

