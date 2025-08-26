'Every month I feel like things are getting more and more expensive': Budget-friendly back-to-school shopping

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As families prepare for another school year, many are feeling the pinch of rising costs. But savvy shoppers know where to look for quality back-to-school items without breaking the bank.

7 News anchor Katie Morse spent a day exploring local consignment stores that offer name-brand clothing and accessories at a fraction of retail prices. The stores were filled with hidden gems that could help families stretch their back-to-school dollars significantly.

Kid to Kid: Quality meets affordability

At Kid to Kid on Niagara Falls Boulevard, owner Michelle Talley explained the store's approach to consignment. "Back to school is our busiest time," Talley said. "We're always thinking what do parents need right now?"

The store focuses on current styles and quality items, making it difficult to tell you're shopping consignment.

"We have to be picky, because we're only as good as what's on our racks," Talley explained. "We look for in-style, so the last 18 months or so. We look for stains and condition issues, don't take those. And it's gotta be cute style, great style."

WKBW Michelle Talley explains that shoes are a huge seller at Kid to Kid.

The deals were impressive. A brand-new Swiss Tech coat originally priced at $42.98 was available for $15.99. An Under Armour hoodie, a staple for many students, was priced at $8.99. Even popular Timberland boots were available for $25.99.

"Parents want hoodies, they want jeans, they want great back to school clothes, and they don't necessarily want to spend a fortune for it," Talley said.

Parents can also consign clothes their kids have outgrown for cash on the spot, or receive 20% more value by choosing store credit.

Hannah Nazzarett, a regular customer, explained the appeal: "We love Kid to Kid, we shop all the time. It's great because we can consign and then the money we can use to buy toys and clothes."

Bougie Buffalo: Designer brands on a budget

The search for deals continued at Bougie Buffalo in the Southtowns, where owner Abby Fritz has created a unique shopping experience combining retail and consignment.

"We also only take name brand kids consignment," Fritz said.

The store features popular brands like Nike, Janie and Jack, with their bamboo section being particularly popular with customers. Fritz, a mother herself, understands the financial pressures families face.

"Every month I feel like things are getting more and more expensive," Fritz said.

The consignment model helps parents both save and earn money.

"Sometimes you just don't have that extra money that month in the budget to get stuff. If you have credit because you brought stuff in your kids don't fit in anymore, it's been great to see," Fritz said.

WKBW Abby Fritz shows off some of the consignment options at Bougie Buffalo.

The bargains were evident throughout the store. A brand-new Hello Kitty shirt was priced at $2.50, while a Nike jacket cost $15.99. Even designer items like Ralph Lauren pieces were available at significant discounts.

Both stores offer quality options for kids of all ages, proving that back-to-school shopping doesn't have to drain your wallet. With careful selection and a focus on current styles, these consignment shops provide an excellent alternative to traditional retail shopping.

For families looking to maximize their back-to-school budgets, these local consignment stores offer a perfect combination of quality, style and affordability.

