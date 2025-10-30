Evergreen Health begins process to sell property located at 186 Allen Street in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Evergreen Health announced it has begun the public sale process for its property located at 186 Allen Street in Buffalo.

Evergreen purchased the property, the former home of the Towne Restaurant, in September 2024 and planned to relocate its dental practice, add a pharmacy, and move some administrative offices to the property.

According to Evergreen, "an uncertain environment led Evergreen to reevaluate its plans for the location."

“While we continue to monitor state and federal funding decisions that affect our operations, it will take time to fully understand their long-term impact. What remains constant is our commitment to our employees, our patients, and our mission to provide unconditional care. Selling 186 Allen Street allows us to refocus on opportunities for strategic growth that ensure we can continue to meet the needs of the communities we serve throughout Western New York.” - Ray Ganoe, president and CEO of Evergreen Health

The listing price for the property is $1.8 million.

Evergreen said it continues to offer pharmacy and dental services a half mile from the property at its 206 S. Elmwood Avenue location.

Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski released the following statement:

"The recent federal cuts to community health funding have real consequences for organizations like Evergreen Health that serve vulnerable populations in our city. Evergreen has been a vital part of Buffalo's healthcare landscape, and their work extends far beyond their own walls.



The property at 186 Allen Street sits in one of the city's most active commercial corridors. While I understand the decision Evergreen has been forced to make, I remain committed to working with them and our partners in Allentown to ensure the space is reactivated in a way that adds to Allentown's unique vibrancy.”

After Evergreen purchased the property, we spoke to members of the community who reacted to the news that one of their favorite restaurants was being replaced with a health care facility.

WATCH: Community reacts to new business opening in former Towne Restaurant in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood