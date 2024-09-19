Community reacts to new business opening in former Towne Restaurant in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Allentown community is reacting to the news that one of their favorite restaurants is being replaced with a health care facility.

The building that was once home to the Towne Restaurant will become Evergreen Health's newest location and will be home to a new pharmacy and dental practice.

But, Evergreen's purchase of the property at 186 Allen Street is now stirring up some controversy.

Many of you made your voices heard on our Facebook page. Our post on Wednesday evening generated more than 100 comments.

Critics said they're disappointed to learn Evergreen is coming to the community and they were hoping for a new restaurant instead. While others are happy the building won't sit vacant much longer and praise what Evergreen offers the community.

Bruce Wieszala, the chef and owner of Beacon Grill right across the street from the property on Allen, said business has been going great since they opened earlier this summer but when he heard Evergreen was moving in across the street he was a little disappointed. He said he was hoping for some local businesses, some shops, even another restaurant.

I got mixed reactions from people walking around Allentown.

"For them to put some doctors office there right here in the smack of this I don't see that. That's not cool. That's not the right vibe," said Donta Elmore.

Avey Rozza understands why they're moving to Allentown and said "I think it's a good location for it."

Justin Azzarella, Chief Administrative Officer of Evergreen Health, said the location is the primary reason they bought the building.

"We're very excited to be going to Allentown," said Azzarella.

Azzarella told me there will be a pharmacy and dental practice on the first floor and administrative offices upstairs.

"Probably things like attorneys, finance people, some of our leadership offices," said Azzarella. "People are excited you know Allentown is a great place to be. I'm an Allentown resident so it means a lot to us to make sure we're doing the right thing there."

I asked for his reaction to those who perhaps aren't excited that Evergreen is going into the property.

"We're looking forward to meeting with those folks and talking with them and letting them know a bit more about who we are and making sure they understand that we are just looking to improve that neighborhood and the community. Positive vibes. I'm so excited about this," said Azzarella.

He said he's also looking forward to trying the restaurant across the street from his new office but hasn't been able to get in.

Wieszala said he's looking forward to serving many more customers in Allentown.

"I think it's changed for the better," said Wieszala. "We're enjoying the success and we're enjoying being here in Allentown."