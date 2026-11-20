BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County residents can expect to pay more for water in the new year as the Erie County Water Authority moves forward with a major investment in its water system.

The ECWA Board of Commissioners approved its 2027 budget, which includes a 5% rate increase and $78.6 million in infrastructure investments.

For median residential customers, the increase in water rates means just over $21 more per year, or about $1.77 a month.

The quarterly Infrastructure Investment Charge for small-meter residential customers will also increase by $1.68, from $33.33 to $35.01.

WATCH: Erie County water bills going up in 2027 - here's why

Erie County water bills going up in 2027 - here's why

The authority said the revenue will help fund system-wide improvements, including the removal of all remaining lead service lines in its service territory by the end of 2027.

"We're allocating $10 million to the Lead and Copper project because we're going to complete that initiative to get all the lead out of the pipes by the end of 2027," said Joyce Tomaka, chief financial officer for the Erie County Water Authority.

Tomaka said the largest portion of the authority's anticipated infrastructure spending will go toward water main projects.

"We serve a large portion of Erie County, and so our aging infrastructure is something that we've always had to focus on," Tomaka said. "Next year we're ramping back up and getting going on a lot more main projects."

Among the major investments included in the 2027 budget:



$36.8 million for new water transmission and distribution mains throughout the ECWA system.

$12.8 million for upgrades at the Sturgeon Point and Van De Water treatment plants.

$10 million to replace remaining lead service lines.

$9.8 million for technology upgrades, including cybersecurity improvements.

$6.2 million for upgrades to major pump stations.

$3 million for new remote radio-read residential water meters.

The residential water rates will take effect January 1, 2027. The authority said the investments are part of a broader, nearly $1 billion infrastructure improvement plan extending through 2041.